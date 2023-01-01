Lily-Rose Depp would 'steer clear' of The Weeknd on The Idol set

Lily-Rose Depp has revealed she would sometimes "steer clear" of her co-star Abel 'The Weeknd' Tesfaye on the set of The Idol.

In the new HBO drama, which premiered on Sunday, the model/actress plays a troubled pop star who falls for a sleazy nightclub owner and cult leader named Tedros, played by Tesfaye.

Depp revealed to Entertainment Weekly that she avoided her co-star when he went into "full Tedros mode" to help him stay in the zone.

"I don't think anybody went full method - nobody lost their minds," she said. "Well, sometimes when Abel would get - I don't want to reveal too much about where Abel's character goes, but when he would be in full Tedros mode sometimes, I would steer clear of him. I'd be like, 'He's in his zone right now.'"

In March, it was claimed that production on The Idol was messy and chaotic, with spiralling budgets and shooting schedules, and that Sam Levinson turned the show into a twisted love story featuring gratuitous nudity and explicit sexual content when he took over as director.

Depp, who defended Levinson at the time, insisted in her interview with EW that she had fun shooting The Idol.

"We're all really good friends and we all are similar people and really understand each other," she stated. "We were having a lot of laughs, listening to a lot of music, dancing around, and that kind of energy is what made the heavier moments easier and possible, because whenever you knew that there was a bigger, emotional scene coming up, you felt like you were surrounded by people that you feel comfortable with, people that have your back, and you feel that in the show."