Eva Longoria has 'sleepovers' with Victoria Beckham 'all the time'

Eva Longoria has opened up about her friendship with Victoria Beckham.

In a recent interview with The Times, the Desperate Housewives actress detailed her "inseparable" bond with the former Spice Girl.

"We have sleepovers all the time, mostly at their farmhouse or in London. We usually just blab all night,' the 48-year-old revealed.

Eva first met Victoria, 49, when the pop-star-turned-fashion-designer moved to Los Angeles in 2007 with her footballer husband David Beckham, who signed a contract with the city's club LA Galaxy from 2007-2013.

The John Wick star went on to describe her friend as "funny" and "smart".

"I wish people knew how funny and charming and smart Victoria is. She's the funniest person. I think she's an introvert, but she's an extrovert with me. We are inseparable," Eva added.

Posh Spice designed Eva's wedding gown when she tied the knot with José Bastón in 2016, and was also her bridesmaid.

"She did my civil outfit, my wedding dress and the after-party dress," Eva recalled.

Eva is also the godmother of Posh and Beck's only daughter Harper, 11.

"She's extremely loyal," the actor continued of Victoria. "There's never a moment I can't call her, that she's not available, that she's not flying to see me, or I'm flying to see her. Or I'm raiding her closet. She gives me motherly advice and business advice."