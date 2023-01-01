Hocus Pocus 3 is in the works

Disney bosses are working on a third instalment of 'Hocus Pocus' after successfully reviving the film for a sequel.

Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy reprised their roles as three witches known as the Sanderson sisters for a second movie which was released in 2022 - almost 30 years after the original - and now it's been confirmed there are plans to bring 'Hocus Pocus' back for a third film.

Sean Bailey, president of Walt Disney Studios Motion Picture Production, dropped the big news in an interview with the New York Times, simply stating: "Yes, 'Hocus Pocus 3' is happening."

He didn't give any more details about the third movie or confirm which cast members would be returning. It comes after Midler recently voiced her fear that a third film may never get off the ground.

Asked about the prospect of another sequel, she told E! News: "I'm not sure. Everything is weird. I don't know, maybe. Who knows?"

However, 'Beaches' star Bette also insisted she would "of course" sign up to appear in a third instalment of the series alongside Sarah Jessica and Kathy but is unsure how it could work in terms of the story. She told Entertainment Weekly: "I’d love to have a franchise - especially a character I love playing. If there was a third one, of course, I'd sign on, but I don't know how. I can't imagine what the story would be, but I love Winifred, Sarah, Mary, and our relationship. It's good for women. We stick together through hell and high water, but we do cause mayhem, and not many women cause that much mayhem!"