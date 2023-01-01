Actor Barry Newman dies aged 92

Barry Newman has died at the age of 92.



The actor died of natural causes on 11 May at NewYork-Presbyterian Columbia University Irving Medical Center, his wife Angela told The Hollywood Reporter.



Newman was a Broadway actor when he landed the lead role of Kowalski in Vanishing Point. Directed by Richard C. Sarafian, the 1971 action movie has been cited by Steven Spielberg as one of his favourite movies.



The Boston-born actor's film resume also included the Sylvester Stallone-starring movie Daylight, Steven Soderbergh's The Limey, The Lawyer, Fear Is the Key, Bowfinger, City on Fire, and 40 Days and 40 Nights.



Newman is also well-known for playing the title character in the 1970s TV show Petrocelli, for which he was nominated for an Emmy and a Golden Globe.



His other television appearances included L.A. Law, The Fall Guy, Murder, She Wrote, and The O.C.



Newman stepped away from acting after being diagnosed with vocal cord cancer in the late 2000s, however, he appeared in the independent drama Finding Hannah last year.



He is survived by his wife, Angela.