Tyler James Williams slams 'very dangerous' sexuality rumour

Tyler James Williams has responded to speculation about his sexuality.

In an Instagram Story on Sunday, the Abbott Elementary star addressed a rumour speculating he was gay and called out those who had been trying to find evidence to prove his sexuality.

"Usually I wouldn't address stuff like this but I feel like it as a conversation is bigger than me. I'm not gay; but I think the culture of trying to 'find' some kind of hidden trait or behaviour that a closeted person 'let slip' is very dangerous," Tyler wrote. "Overanalyzing someone's behaviour in an attempt to 'catch' them directly contributes to the anxiety a lot of queer and queer questioning people feel when they fear living in their truth."

The Walking Dead actor explained to his followers that studying a person's behaviour to determine if they are gay or straight is very harmful.

"I've been very clear about the intentionality I try to put into using my platform to push back against those archetypes every chance that I get... Being straight doesn't look one way. Being gay doesn't look one way," he continued. "What may seem like harmless fun and conversation may actually be sending a dangerous message to those struggling with real issues. I refuse to inadvertently contribute to that message."

Tyler, 30, concluded his post by wishing members of the LGBTQ+ community a happy Pride Month and wrote, "As an ally I continue to be committed to assisting in that where I can and helping to cultivate a future where we are all accepted and given permission to be ourselves."