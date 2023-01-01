Hocus Pocus 3 officially in development

A third Hocus Pocus film is in the works at Disney.

While speaking to The New York Times for an interview published on Sunday, Sean Bailey, the President of Walt Disney Studios Motion Picture Production, revealed that the studio was currently developing Hocus Pocus 3.

Hocus Pocus 2 was released on Disney+ in September last year and starred Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy, and Sarah Jessica Parker as Winifred, Mary, and Sarah Sanderson, their characters from the 1993 original.

The sequel saw the trio once again resurrected from the dead by a group of friends played by Whitney Peak, Lilia Buckingham, and Belissa Escobedo.

Bailey did not reveal any plot, casting, or production details about the upcoming third film.

While promoting the sequel in September, Midler told Entertainment Weekly that she would be interested in playing Winifred for a third time.

"I'd love to have a franchise - especially a character I love playing," she said. "If there was a third one, of course I'd sign on, but I don't know how. I can't imagine what the story would be, but I love Winifred, Sarah, Mary, and our relationship. It's good for women. We stick together through hell and high water, but we do cause mayhem, and not many women cause that much mayhem!"