Kim Cattrall filmed And Just Like That... cameo 'in a garage'

Kim Cattrall filmed her And Just Like That... cameo in a garage "with no contact with anybody", according to her co-star Evan Handler.

The Sex and the City actress confirmed last week that she had filmed an appearance as her iconic character Samantha Jones in the second season of the revival series.

Handler, who plays Harry Goldenblatt, revealed in an interview with People on Sunday that Cattrall, 66, filmed her cameo without anybody else's involvement.

"I think it is great. I do," he said of the cameo. "Apparently, (it) was shot in the garage somewhere with no contact with anybody, so the only place I have to welcome her is into my living room when it airs on television."

Handler revealed that he found out about Cattrall's cameo on "the same day" the news broke.

Sources told Variety last week that the actress filmed her cameo on 22 March in New York City without the presence of her former co-stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon or And Just Like That... showrunner Michael Patrick King.

The scene, which will reportedly air during the season two finale, is believed to feature a phone call between Samantha and Parker's Carrie Bradshaw.

In the first series of the revival show, Carrie and Samantha, who had moved to London, exchanged text messages and made a plan to meet up.

The cameo will mark the first time Cattrall has played Samantha since the Sex and the City 2 movie in 2010. She famously fell out with Parker over her refusal to participate in a third film and was not approached to be in the revival series.

The second season of And Just Like That... premieres on 22 June.