Arnold Schwarzenegger apologises for groping women in new Netflix docuseries

Arnold Schwarzenegger has apologised for his 2003 groping scandal in his new Netflix docuseries.

Five days ahead of the 2003 California governor election, the Los Angeles Times published a report in which six women accused The Terminator actor of humiliating and groping them. A total of 15 women ultimately went public with groping allegations against him.

At the time, Arnold denied the claims and insisted that they were "made up" and that he "never grabbed anyone". However, he did admit that he had "behaved badly sometimes".

Addressing the scandal in his docuseries Arnold, the former bodybuilder said, "My reaction in the beginning, I was kind of... defensive."

He continued, "Today, I can look at it and kind of say, it doesn't really matter what time it is. If it's the Muscle Beach days of 40 years ago, or today, that this was wrong. It was bullshit. Forget all the excuses, it was wrong."

Despite the allegations, Arnold won the election. He served as the 38th Governor of California from 2003 to 2011.

"Personally, I was surprised that it didn't have more of an effect on the election. I thought that more people would be offended themselves," Los Angeles Times reporter Carla Hall, who was one of the journalists reporting the story at the time, stated in the documentary, according to Rolling Stone.

The three-part documentary will be released on Netflix on Wednesday.