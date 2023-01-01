Elliot Page reveals how his family reacted when he came out as transgender

Elliot Page has reflected on his experience of coming out as a transgender man.

During an interview with Los Angeles Times, the 36-year-old opened up about how his family reacted to the news.

The actor, who publicly came out as trans in December 2020, told the outlet that his family were initially not accepting after he came out as gay. According to the publication, his mother, who was a minister's daughter, told him that homosexuality didn’t exist.

The outlet stated the initial reactions from Elliot's family led to self-destructive behaviour, including restricting his calorie intake and hitting his head with a hairbrush.

Elliot shared that his family, particularly his mother, became more accepting over time.

“I think it’s really inspiring that she’s changed and become such an advocate and ally,” the Juno star confessed. “It took her time to break out of the ideas she grew up with.”

He added that his mother appeared to experience a “sense of relief” after he came out as trans, as “she was able to watch him at ease with himself”.

The Umbrella Academy actor is releasing a memoir, Pageboy: A Memoir, which will be available to buy from Tuesday 6 May.