Dame Helen Mirren to be bestowed with American Cinematheque Award

Dame Helen Mirren is set to be bestowed with this year's American Cinematheque Award.

The Oscar winner will become the third only British star to receive the prestigious prize, following in the footsteps of legendary filmmaker Sir Ridley Scott and the late former James Bond, Sir Sean Connery.

It's given out annually to "an extraordinary artist in the entertainment industry who is fully engaged in his or her work and is committed to making a significant contribution to the art of motion pictures ."

The 'Good Liar' actress, 77, will receive the accolade at the famed Beverly Hilton hotel in Los Angeles on November 4.

Rick Nicita, the American Cinematheque board chair, commented: “Helen Mirren has won the Oscar, Tony and Emmy triple crown of acting, and is an unparalleled icon among actors.

“She has portrayed characters from queens to seductresses with a singular skill that has never lost its freshness or appeal.

“She brings a savvy intelligence and emotional strength to all her roles because, as movie stars do, the camera shows us the essence of who they are.

“Movie audiences eagerly embrace her talents in a career that glows brighter with every captivating performance.

“The American Cinematheque is proud and honoured to present Helen Mirren with the 37th American Cinematheque Award.”

Hollywood A-listers including Tom Cruise, John Travolta, Julia Roberts, George Clooney and Samuel L Jackson have previously been honoured with the award.

Marvel star Ryan Reynolds was the 2022 recipient.

Mirren is the recipient of multiple accolades and is the only performer to have achieved both the American and the British Triple Crowns of Acting. She has earned an Academy Award and a British Academy Film Award for her portrayal of Queen Elizabeth II in 'The Queen', a Tony Award and a Laurence Olivier Award for portraying the same character in 'The Audience', three British Academy Television Awards for her performance as DCI Jane Tennison in 'Prime Suspect', plus four Primetime Emmy Awards, and a Children's and Family Emmy Award.

Next, she will be appearing in the live-action 'Barbie' film alongside Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.