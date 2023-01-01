Lukas Gage and Harvey Guillén join sci-fi thriller Companion

Lukas Gage, Harvey Guillén, and Megan Suri have joined the cast of the sci-fi thriller Companion.

The You actor, Never Have I Ever actress, and What We Do in the Shadows star have signed on to lead New Line's self-contained thriller alongside The Boys actor Jack Quaid, who was previously announced.

After the casting news broke, Harvey shared a screenshot of the Deadline article on his Instagram with the caption: "Oops... surprise!"

Details about the film's plot are being kept under wraps.

Companion will mark the directorial debut of writer Drew Hancock, who will direct from his own original script.

Zach Cregger, who had a breakthrough last year with his horror Barbarian, will produce Companion with his Barbarian production team - BoulderLight's Raphael Margules and J.D. Lifshitz and Vertigo's Roy Lee.

New Line previously entered a bidding war for Cregger's upcoming horror film Weapons, with Cregger also producing alongside Lee, Margules, Lifshitz, and Miri Yoon.

Gage has been constantly lining up projects since his breakout role in The White Lotus. His upcoming projects include the remake of Road House, the next season of Fargo, and the TV show The Other Two.