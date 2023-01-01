Drew Barrymore insists she 'never said' she wished her mother was dead

Drew Barrymore has slammed tabloids for "twisting" her words and claiming that she wished her estranged mother was dead.

During an interview with New York Magazine, which was published on Monday, the actress opened up about her strained relationship with her mother and former manager, Jaid Barrymore, whom she emancipated herself from when she was 14 years old.

She told the reporter that she "cannot wait" until the day her mum is "gone" because she has to "f**king grow in spite of her being on this planet".

After certain outlets ran headlines claiming she wanted her mother dead, Drew vented her frustration about the coverage in an Instagram video.

"To all you tabloids out there, you have been f**king with my life since I was 13 years old," the former child star began. "I have never said that I wish my mother was dead. How dare you put those words in my mouth. I have been vulnerable and tried to figure out a very difficult, painful relationship while admitting it's difficult to do while a parent is alive. For those of us who have to figure that out in real time, cannot wait as in they cannot wait for the time. Not that the parent is dead."

She stated, "Don't twist my words around or ever say that I wish my mother was dead. I have never said that. I never would and in fact, I go on to say that I wish that I never have to live in existence where I would wish that on someone because that is sick."

In the original interview, the 48-year-old also said, "I don't want to live in a state where I wish someone to be gone sooner than they're meant to be so I can grow."

The Drew Barrymore Show host soon expressed regret for her comments and admitted she "didn't feel good" making the remarks as she will "never not care" about her mum.