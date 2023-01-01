Helen Mirren to receive 2023 American Cinematheque Award

Helen Mirren is to receive this year's American Cinematheque Award.

Representatives for the American Cinematheque organisation announced on Monday that The Queen star would receive the honour at their annual awards gala on 4 November.

"Helen Mirren has won the Oscar, Tony and Emmy triple crown of acting, and is an unparalleled icon among actors," American Cinematheque board chair Rick Nicita said of the award recipient in a statement, reports Deadline. "She has portrayed characters from queens to seductresses with a singular skill that has never lost its freshness or appeal. She brings a savvy intelligence and emotional strength to all her roles because, as movie stars do, the camera shows us the essence of who they are."

He continued, "Movie audiences eagerly embrace her talents in a career that glows brighter with every captivating performance."

Every year since 1986, the nonprofit organisation has given out the prestigious award to an individual in recognition of their contribution to cinema. Previous recipients include Steven Spielberg, Martin Scorsese, Tom Cruise, Denzel Washington, and Julia Roberts, among others.

Ryan Reynolds was presented with the honour last year, while Scarlett Johansson and Spike Lee received it in 2021 and 2020.

The awards gala, which serves as the American Cinematheque's main fundraiser, will take place at The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles.