Sam Hargrave ecstatic with Idris Elba casting in Extraction 2

Sam Hargrave is amazed that Idris Elba agreed to feature in 'Extraction 2'.

The 'Luther' star has a surprise part in the Netflix action sequel and Sam revealed that he couldn't believe that writer Joe Russo and Chris Hemsworth were able to convince him to join the movie.

Speaking to Screen Rant, Sam said: "It was a little bit of all the above, meaning we knew Joe had always wanted to expand the 'Extraction' universe, and to populate it with super talented actors who could carry their own movies in this universe and start their own franchises.

"It just so happened that Chris Hemsworth knew a very talented actor in Idris Elba, and when he reached out and when Idris said, 'Yes', we were all just like, 'Oh my gosh, we got to see where this goes.'"

Sam hailed the "sparkling" chemistry between the two actors and relished having the chance to film with Hemsworth and Elba.

The Marvel stuntman said: "Then, it just worked so well, the two of them sparkle on screen, there's a chemistry that you can feel, it's palpable, and it's such a great thing to watch.

"Shooting with those two was such a pleasure every time we got them together. It was only a couple of days, because Idris was in and out, but that time was really fun, those two get along really great and have a special chemistry on screen."

Sam revealed that he already has ideas for a third 'Extraction' film so long as audiences enjoy the sequel with Hemsworth's mercenary Tyler Rake.

He told BroBible: "We're kind of waiting to see how the second movie is received. Fingers crossed, if people enjoy the second one, there already is - and this is without spoiling anything - but there is a story in development for a third movie in the works. What it is exactly, I can't say right now, but I believe there is another adventure in the wind for Tyler Rake."