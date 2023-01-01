Jennifer Coolidge 'always fell in love with angry chefs' during waitressing days

Jennifer Coolidge "always fell in love with the angry chefs" when she worked as a waitress.

During a recent conversation with The Bear's Jeremy Allen White for Variety's Actors on Actors series, the 61-year-old recalled working in the hospitality industry and falling for "angry" chefs.

"I think 99% of my jobs were all restaurant jobs. I was a waitress, and I always fell in love with the angry chefs," The White Lotus actor admitted. "I just like the way they throw the food down. It was so sexy. They'd be like, 'Take it. Just take it.' And there's something about a man who can do something fast."

The American Pie star revealed she dated some of the chefs and there were as "hostile" in real life as they were at work.

"There were a lot of chefs in my life. I have to say that when you see that hostile, tough person in the kitchen, it does transfer to real life when it's out of the restaurant," she added.

Jennifer then confessed her relief at finally securing an acting role so she could quit her job.

"I think I was in my early 30s. I was at a pool hall waitressing in Westwood. I just couldn't do it. Thank God I got a job - Seinfeld or something," she shared.