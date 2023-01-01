Katherine Heigl admits leaving Grey's Anatomy was a 'blur'

Katherine Heigl has revealed that leaving Grey's Anatomy was a "blur".

The 44-year-old actress recently sat down with former Grey's Anatomy co-star Ellen Pompeo, 53, for a candid conversation for Variety's Actors on Actors series.

During the conversation, Katherine, who left the widely-loved medical drama series in 2010, opened up about how she felt after her exit from the show, following rumours of on-set feuds and a reputation for being difficult to work with.

"I was up here in my head, in my gut, in my mind, in my life. I was just vibrating at way too high of a level of anxiety," the Firefly Lane star said.

During her time on the show, Katherine had been labelled a "diva" due to the rumours about behind-the-scenes drama.

The actress said, "For me, it's all a bit of a blur, and it took me years to learn how to deal with that, to master it. I can't even say that I've mastered it, but to even know to work on it, that anxiety and fear - and stress is stress. And if you leave stress too long, unmanaged, and unaddressed, it can be debilitating."

Ellen, who was the star of Grey's Anatomy for 19 seasons, added that during the earlier years of the show, there had been a lot of attention on the actors.

"It felt like there was a lot of attention on everything we did all the time, and everything was amplified. And that added to the emotion and somehow that made the scenes better and that made the show better and that made the show more popular," she told the interview panel.

Katherine has not made a reappearance on the series since her exit in 2010.