Jenna Ortega to produce the upcoming season of Wednesday

Jenna Ortega will serve as a producer for the upcoming second season of Wednesday.

While sitting down for an interview in The Hollywood Reporter’s Comedy Actress Roundtable, the Wednesday star revealed that she will be in the writers' room for the series’ upcoming season.

While discussing her new role, she shared, “I feel really, really fortunate to be coming on as a producer this time round.”

“Any of the best teams or environments that I’ve been on on set have been people who are very collaborative and wanted to hear different opinions because it’s very easy for people to get caught up in their own,” the 20-year-old said. “I think a project is best when there’s as many voices and ideas thrown out as possible.”

The actress noted that she felt "really lucky" to be brought on as a producer.

“I feel really lucky to be able to be in the room early next season and be talking about scripts and giving notes,” said the actress.

Elsewhere in the interview, The Fallout actress stated that she had initially been hesitant about doing the show.

“I went into Wednesday with hesitance. But I was fortunate to be working with someone like Tim Burton, who pulled me in his trailer one day and said that he wanted to be a soundboard for my voice.”

“Every day, me, him, the writers, we’d get together in the morning and go through sides. But also being younger, being a woman, being of smaller stature,” she noted.

A release date for the upcoming season is yet to be announced.