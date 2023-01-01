Elle Fanning reveals the 'disgusting' reason she didn’t get a role at 16

Elle Fanning has revealed the “disgusting” reason that she didn’t get a film role when she was 16.

During The Hollywood Reporter’s Comedy Actress Roundtable, the 25-year-old recalled losing out on a film role when she was 16 after being deemed "unf**kable".

"I've never told this story, but I was trying out for a movie. I didn’t get it. I don’t even think they ever made it, but it was a father-daughter road trip comedy," Elle recalled.

"I didn’t hear from my agents because they wouldn’t tell me things like this - that filtration system is really important because there’s probably a lot more damaging comments that they filtered - but this one got to me," she continued. "I was 16 years old, and a person said, 'Oh, she didn’t get the father-daughter road trip comedy because she’s unf**kable.'"

She added, "It's so disgusting. And I can laugh at it now, like, 'What a disgusting pig!'"

After being asked how she had dealt with this at the time, the Maleficent actress stated that she had always been “immensely confident”, however, she acknowledged that she was also growing up in the public eye and that it was "weird".

"I’ll look at paparazzi photos from when I was 12 and think, 'Is that a good thing to see such a mirror of yourself at that age?' I don’t feel like it damaged me, but it definitely made me very aware of myself," she explained.

Elle, who is the younger sister of actress Dakota Fanning, said that she had felt “very protected” as a child star. She also added that she has had the same “amazing manager” since she was eight or nine. Elle began acting at the age of three.