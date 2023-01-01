Tallulah Willis recalls mother's relationship with Ashton Kutcher

Tallulah Willis has reflected on a difficult period of her childhood.

The youngest daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore recalled her mother dating Ashton Kutcher when she was 11 years old, saying the period was "really hard" for her.

"It was like 2003, my mom had just started dating Ashton," the fashion designer explained to WWE wrestler Ronda Rousey at the Stars on Mars premiere on Monday. "It was a moment, a lot going on and I really went inside of myself, and that did send me into like a total dumpster fire. It was really hard, and I'm still unpacking."

Tallulah clarified that she "found the other side of that" and now has only "love" for herself and her family.

In February, Ashton, 45, also reflected on his past relationship with Demi, 60, and the sudden experience of becoming a stepdad to three girls while also navigating fame.

"I was 26, bearing the responsibility of an 8-year-old, a 10-year-old and a 12-year-old. That's how some teen parents must experience their 20s," the That '70s Show star told Esquire. "They were awesome then, and they're awesome now."