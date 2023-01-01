Al Pacino breaks silence on becoming a father at 83

Al Pacino has broken his silence on his girlfriend Noor Alfallah's pregnancy.

In late May, a representative for The Godfather actor confirmed that he is gearing up to become a father for the fourth time as his 29-year-old girlfriend is eight months pregnant. The baby will be their first child together.

In a video obtained by Daily Mail on Tuesday, the Heat star was approached by a photographer and asked if he is "excited" about the pregnancy.

"It's very special," Pacino replied. "It always has been. I've got many kids. But this is really special coming at this time."

He added that he did not yet know the baby's sex.

The actor also shares daughter Julie, 33, with acting coach Jan Tarrant, as well as 22-year-old twins Olivia and Anton with his ex-girlfriend, actress Beverly D'Angelo.

Pacino and Alfallah first sparked romance rumours in April 2022 when they were pictured grabbing dinner. However, a source told Page Six at the time that they started dating during the pandemic in 2020.

Before her relationship with the Oscar-winning actor, Alfallah was linked to Rolling Stones rocker Mick Jagger and billionaire Nicolas Berggruen.