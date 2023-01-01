Chris Hemsworth responds to Quentin Tarantino and Martin Scorsese's Marvel criticisms

Chris Hemsworth has responded to Martin Scorsese and Quentin Tarantino's criticisms of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The Raging Bull filmmaker famously likened Marvel movies to theme parks a few years ago, while Tarantino questioned whether Marvel actors are actually movie stars last year.

Responding to their comments, the Thor star told GQ, "That's super depressing when I hear that... There goes two of my heroes I won't work with. I guess they're not a fan of me."

Despite the criticism, the Australian star would still work with Scorsese and Tarantino "in a heartbeat".

"I don't love when we start scrutinising each other when there's so much fragility in the business and in this space of the arts as it is... I say that less to the directors who made those comments, who are all, by the way, still my heroes, and in a heartbeat I would leap to work with any of them. But I say it more to the broader opinion around that topic," he continued.

The 39-year-old, who has been in the MCU since 2011, told the publication that he was "thankful" to be involved in a franchise that kept people going to cinemas.

"Now, whether or not those films were to the detriment of other films, I don't know," he added.

The directors weren't the only critics of Marvel's most recent films - Chris told the magazine that his three children did not hide their opinions on the movies.

"It's a bunch of eight-year-olds critiquing my film. 'We thought this one had too much humour, the action was cool but the VFX weren't as good,'" he recalled.

Chris is currently promoting Extraction 2, which will be released on Netflix on 16 June.