Candace Bushnell excited for Kim Cattrall's cameo in And Just Like That...

Sex and the City writer Candace Bushnell was "happy and surprised" when it was announced Kim Cattrall would make a cameo in And Just Like That...

The journalist, who wrote the Sex and the City column on which the TV show is based, told Page Six on Tuesday that she was thrilled to learn original SATC star Kim has reprised her role as Samantha Jones for the sequel series.

"When I heard the news I was happy and surprised. The fans love Kim and I think it will be great for the show," Candace said of the news, which was announced last week. "There was a piece missing. She was a major part of that girlfriend circle."

The cameo will mark the first time Kim has played Samantha since the Sex and the City 2 movie in 2010. She famously fell out with her co-star Sarah Jessica Parker over her refusal to participate in a third film and was not approached to be in the revival series alongside Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis.

Discussing the show's upcoming second series, Candace said, "I think will be a great season. I'm happy that Kim is going to go on there. I think it's probably the greatest thing for the show. A lot of people miss Samantha."

In the first series of the revival show, Samantha, who had moved to London, exchanged text messages with Parker's Carrie Bradshaw and made a plan to meet up. Kim's cameo will reportedly feature her having a phone call with Carrie.

According to her co-star Evan Handler, the 66-year-old filmed her cameo in a garage "with no contact with anybody".

The second season of And Just Like That... premieres on 22 June.