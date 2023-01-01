Prince Harry testifies he once found tracking device on Chelsy Davy's car

Prince Harry testified that he once found a tracking device on this-girlfriend Chelsy Davy's car during his phone-hacking trial on Wednesday.

The 38-year-old royal returned to the witness box in London's High Court on Wednesday to continue his testimony against Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN), which stands accused on allegations on unlawful information gathering.

According to BBC News, the Duke of Sussex told the court that he once found a tracking device on the car belonging to Davy, who he dated on and off between 2004 and 2010.

He claimed the device was placed there by private investigator, Mike Behr, who he has accused of targeting him on other occasions. He also alleged that his close friend Mark Dyer found a tracking device on his vehicle.

During his cross-examination by MGN's lawyer Andrew Green, Harry told the court that his phone may have been hacked every day for 15 years, between 1996 and 2011.

"It could have been happening on a daily basis, I simply don't know," he said, reports The Telegraph. When asked if he was aware of any evidence to prove this, he replied, "No, that's part of the reason I'm here, my lord."

The British royal said he would feel "some injustice" if the court found that he had not been hacked by MGN, the publisher of the Daily Mirror, the Sunday Mirror and the Sunday People, as he believes the practice had taken place on an "industrial scale".

Mr Justice Fancourt asked the Duke if he believed the "unusual activity" on his phone to be an indication of unlawful access.

"I remember a lot of missed calls that lasted one second and I remember a lot of people asking me 'did you get my voicemail' and stuff like that but I do not remember how consistent it was," Harry explained. "But I remember when I was told that this was all hacking, it all made sense."

MGN argues that it obtained information on Harry using legitimate reporting techniques.

Harry concluded his testimony on Wednesday afternoon. The trial continues.