Shannen Doherty reveals cancer has spread to her brain

Shannen Doherty has revealed her breast cancer has spread to her brain.

The 52-year-old Charmed alum revealed in 2020 that she had been diagnosed with stage four breast cancer. On Tuesday, she announced a CT scan that she had on 5 January had shown that she had brain metastases, meaning the cancer cells had spread to her brain.

"January 12, the first round of radiation took place," the actress explained on Instagram alongside a video of her during radiation therapy. "My fear is obvious. I am extremely claustrophobic, and there was a lot going on in my life."

"I am fortunate as I have great doctors like Dr. Amin Marahdi and the amazing techs at cedar sinai (sic)," she wrote. "But that fear.... The turmoil..... the timing of it all .... This is what cancer can look like."

Shannen's health update followed an Instagram video she posted earlier this week showing her getting fitted for the mask she has to wear while receiving the radiation treatment.

The comments section of the video was soon flooded with support and well wishes. Actress Selma Blair wrote, "This is a lot. This is a lot to take on, still again. And I am wishing for all the wise peace you have learned to find you in the terror moments. To know we are holding you. Love. All love."

The Heathers actress was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015.