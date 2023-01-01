Debra Messing recalls former NBC president wanting her to have 'bigger' breasts

Debra Messing has revealed a former NBC president wanted her to have "bigger" boobs on Will & Grace.

During The Impact of Will & Grace: 25 Years Later event, Debra, 54, revealed that the then-NBC president wanted her to have "bigger" boobs while playing the popular sitcom's character, interior designer Grace Adler.

"The very first fitting, they had the chicken cutlets to make me look bigger," she stated, reports People. "I just wasn't a fan of like the whole idea of it."

The Along Came Polly actress said that she had spoken up about the issue.

"I was like, 'You know what? I don't need that,'" she explained. "And they're like, 'Well, it's the president of the network (saying this).' And I said, 'If he wants it, then he needs to come here and tell me to my face.'"

Will & Grace ran from 1998 to 2006. It then returned to primetime for an additional three seasons from 2017 to 2020, with Debra, Eric McCormack, Megan Mullally and Sean Hayes leading the sitcom.

The actress had previously said of the revival, "It was a gift to all of us to reacquaint ourselves with all of these characters as middle-aged people (dealing) with middle-aged issues."