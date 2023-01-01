Jennifer Aniston hints at 'juicy' and 'sensual' new season of The Morning Show

Jennifer Aniston has shared details for the upcoming season of The Morning Show.

During an interview with People, the Friends alum described the upcoming third season of the show as "juicy".

“It’s a good, juicy one,” the 54-year-old actress divulged. “Everybody’s getting into trouble. Everybody has a secret. And everyone’s just walking the line. It’s a lot more sensual this year.”

The actress then went on to say that she is planning some hard-earned time off before the new season premieres.

“In our business, you have to demand the time off or carve it out, because there's always something that's going to pop up. So I think after next week I'm going to take June and July off,” she explained.

“I've never done that, but I really think I'm going to do it. I’m going to travel because I haven't really since the pandemic. I've become very insular. But it's time to get over that, it’s very easy to fall into agoraphobia after this pandemic. And I refuse to let that happen.”

The first season of The Morning Show was released in November 2019. The second season followed in September 2021. The Apple TV+ drama series includes a star-studded cast, featuring actors such as Reese Witherspoon, Steve Carell and Billy Crudup.

The release date for the third season has not yet been announced.