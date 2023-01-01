Florence Pugh shares birthday tribute to friend Ashley Park

Florence Pugh has shared a sweet tribute for Ashley Park’s 32nd birthday.

On Wednesday the Don’t Worry Darling actress took to Instagram to post a heartfelt birthday message for close friend, Emily In Paris and Beef actress Ashley Park.

“I may be a day late, but I sure as s**t will not be missing out on this celebration of one of the most beautiful and purest people on this planet,” Florence, 27, lovingly wrote. “She has changed my life exponentially.”

The Black Widow actress explained that she met Ashley for the first time at a Valentino Couture show in 2022.

“I feel very lucky that my doors slid and allowed me to love and learn from this special lady. It is so easy to me because life is a lot sunnier since Ashley came into it," the star added. “And the coolest thing? She shines her awesome light on everyone she comes into contact with. She is as gorgeous and interested and sparkly and involved with everything and everyone.”

She ended the message with an amusing analogy: “I knew from our first pasta photoshoot (we’d only known each other for a matter of minutes) that you were the parmesan to my bowl of plain pasta.”

Last month the friends were spotted strolling in New York City’s Central Park before the Met Gala.