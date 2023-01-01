Will Poulter 'shamelessly' begs for roles in his favourite directors' movies

Will Poulter is "completely shameless" in begging for roles in projects from his favourite filmmakers.

During an appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 star admitted he actively chases filmmakers he wants to work with.

"I'm completely shameless, I will beg for roles in things from people that I love," he told host Josh Horowitz. "I've got fanboy energy, I can't hide it. There are people that I'm desperate to work with and I can't contain it.

"I also think, to a degree, life is short and I think there is a need to people their flowers while they're here so I try and kind of justify my fanboy energy with that. I feel like if I'm a fan of someone's work, I really want to communicate that as much as possible."

The British actor noted that he has already been "really fortunate" to work with Kathryn Bigelow on the 2017 movie Detroit and Barry Jenkins on the 2021 miniseries The Underground Railroad.

"The prospect of working with (Bigelow) had always been on my bucket list and for that to organically come about through quite a lengthy audition process but eventually come my way was a dream come true," the 30-year-old praised. "That's happened with people like Barry Jenkins as well. Barry Jenkins and I actually connected through Twitter funnily enough originally but Barry saw Detroit and was very kind about it, I'd seen everything that Barry had ever made and loved it all, so when that kind of thing happens, it's so wonderful."

Poulter revealed that he's got "a long list" of filmmakers he still wants to work with and shared several names - Lynne Ramsay, Reinaldo Marcus Green, Steve McQueen, Adam McKay, and Andrea Arnold.