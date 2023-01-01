Tom Holland will be 'lucky' to play Spider-Man again

Tom Holland would be "lucky" to play 'Spider-Man' again.

The 27-year-old actor played the web-slinging superhero in the Homecoming trilogy and hopes to reprise the role as it is not yet certain that he will be back for another movie.

Asked by Screen Rant which Spider-Man villain he would like to take on next, Tom replied: "That's a really tough question. I mean, 'Spider-Man' has got arguably some of the best villains in the comic book world.

"I love the character. I love 'Spider-Man'. I'd be lucky to play him again, but we'll have to wait and see."

Tom has played the role of Spider-Man/Peter Parker since 2016 and recently emphasised that he was eager to portray the legendary hero on the big screen again.

The 'Uncharted' star said: "I think as long as we can do justice to Peter Parker. As long as we can keep elevating and making the films better and making them mean more, then I'll be there.

"I'd be stupid to say that I wouldn't be the luckiest kid alive if I got to do it again, there's stuff going on, but we'll have to just wait and see what happens."

However, any Spidey return will have to wait as Tom confirmed that he will be taking a year off work after starring in and executive producing the psychological thriller TV series 'The Crowded Room'.

He told US TV show 'Extra': "I love the learning curve of becoming a producer. I’m no stranger to hard work. I’ve always sort of lived by this idea that hard work is good work. I really enjoyed it, but then again, the show did break me.

"There did come a time where I was sort of like, ‘I need to have a break.’ I disappeared. I went to Mexico for a week and had some time on a beach. And I’m now taking a year off, and that is a result of how difficult this show was."