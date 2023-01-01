Comedian Pat Cooper dies aged 93

Stand-up comedian and actor Pat Cooper has passed away at the age of 93.

The acerbic funnyman, often nicknamed the Comedian of Outrage, died Tuesday night at his home in Las Vegas, his wife, Emily Conner, announced.

Born Pasquale Vito Caputo, Cooper spent more than 50 years performing his stand-up routine, for which he became known for his short temper and angry rants, in clubs, casinos and roasts until he retired in 2012.

After a breakthrough appearance on The Jackie Gleason Show in 1963, Cooper became a regular opening act for the likes of Frank Sinatra, Tony Bennett, Jerry Lewis and Sammy Davis Jr. He also appeared on TV shows hosted by Merv Griffin, Dean Martin and Mike Douglas and was later a frequent guest on The Howard Stern Show.

In addition to his comedy, Cooper also released several albums, such as 1966's Spaghetti Sauce and Other Delights, and acted alongside Robert De Niro and Billy Crystal in the 1999 comedy Analyze This and its 2002 sequel Analyze That.

As a result of his comedy, Cooper was estranged from his parents and siblings as well as his first wife Dolores and their two children for years.

Cooper is survived by Conner, whom he married in 2018, and his three children.