Kim Kardashian confirms new mystery man 'meets the standards'

Kim Kardashian divulged details about the man she has been secretly dating during the latest episode of The Kardashians.

In the reality show, which airs on Thursdays, Kim revealed to Scott Disick over dinner that her friends set her up with a mystery man and she took him to the same secret spot she used to go with her ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson.

"What's so funny is my friends wanted me to meet someone, so we go to New York and we go to (bleeped)," she said. "That's like my spot because there's a private room downstairs, but then on the Internet, it was like, 'Kim reconnects with Pete at this place.' But it was the place I would go and have my secret dinners with Pete and he's probably like, I know what she's up to."

Scott then asked if the man, who he called "Fred", met her standards, and she replied, "Oh, so meets the standards."

During their dinner conversation, the 42-year-old admitted it's hard to go on low-key casual dates when she is photographed wherever she goes.

"Here's the thing, if you are seen with someone, then if it's starting to not work out, you almost have to try to make it work a little longer because you're so embarrassed that it was so quick," she explained.

In a confessional, Kim admitted she felt like she was "in a serious relationship" with Pete because of the media coverage.

"The one thing I learned from my last situation was the media made me feel like I was in a real serious relationship like so quickly. I just want to sneak around a little bit, like there's nothing wrong with wanting to sneak," she stated.

Kim and Pete dated between November 2021 and August 2022.