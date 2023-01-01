Jenna Ortega becomes emotional while discussing social media pressures

Jenna Ortega cried while discussing the pressures of social media in a recent interview.

While talking to Elle Fanning for Variety's Actors on Actors series, the Scream actress spoke about the intensity of social media as a young actress in Hollywood.

The 20-year-old, who has been acting since she was a child, noticed a "very obvious shift" in her life days after her hit Netflix series Wednesday premiered in November.

Elle, who was also a child star, stated that social media "can get toxic", to which Jenna immediately agreed.

"Yeah, it gets ugly," Jenna shared. "When I was younger, they would take us to media training - Disney 101 or something like that - where they would say, 'You're going to post three times a day. This is how you build followers, engage, promote our show'... You could go into an audition or meeting, and it was 'How many followers do you have?'"

Jenna then confessed that she became "really nervous" about being herself on social media after her surge in popularity post-Wednesday.

"After the show, I'm really nervous to post or even say anything on there or even be myself because I feel like...," she continued, to which Ellie interjected, "It could be misinterpreted."

Jenna replied, "Yeah. Because I naturally tend to be sarcastic or dry, it's very easy for me to find myself in trouble. I want people to be able to get to know the people behind the camera and realise that people should never be put on a pedestal."

Tearing up, the actress explained, "And the more I've been exposed to the world, people prey on that and take advantage of that. They see your vulnerability and twist it in a way that you don't always expect... It's so strange. Sorry, I didn't mean to do this."

The Fallout star said that she still struggles to balance her online presence as it's "very easy to feel almost out of control".