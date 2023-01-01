Adam DeVine recalls witnessing a murder

Adam DeVine claims he witnessed a murder across from his Hollywood home.

The Pitch Perfect actor appeared on a live taping of the podcast This is Important with co-hosts Anders Holm, Blake Anderson and Kyle Newacheck on Wednesday night. During the show, he shared a story about him and his wife, actress Chloe Bridges, witnessing a man get “gunned down” across from their Hollywood Hills home.

“This is a true scary thing that just happened,” the 39-year-old said. “So across the street they were running this like crazy poker game, right?”

“People were rolling up in like Lamborghinis and Bentleys and Rolls-Royces and s**t – and like old guys, who for sure f**k prostitutes and play cards,” he explained, according to the New York Post.

“And I see these dudes and it’s like fun to sit and watch, (so) me and my wife, we’re sitting up on our balcony, and like, this looks crazy.”

The actor then warned the audience that the story was about to get “sad”. He shared that a man, who was later identified as 39-year-old Emil Lahaziel, had been shot.

“Someone was murdered there,” the Workaholics actor revealed. “Someone was murdered.”

The hosts appeared to be shocked by the story, with Kyle calling the incident “sad”.

“Yeah but, that happens, people be dying,” DeVine added. “This isn’t Hollywood, this is a story about my actual life.”

An unidentified man shot Lahaziel multiple times, the Los Angeles Times reports.

LAPD officers performed CPR on the victim upon arrival, the outlet adds, but he passed away at the scene.