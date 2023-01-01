Adrian Grenier is a first-time father

Adrian Grenier and his wife Jordan Roemmele have welcomed their first child.

In a joint Instagram post on Thursday, the Entourage star and his wife announced the birth of their first child, a son named Seiko Aurelius Grenier.

"We are happy to announce the arrival of our son who was born a few weeks ago," they captioned three photos of Jordan with her baby bump. "In an instant...Our hearts have expanded beyond infinite space.

"We are cultivating our world now to preserve his innocence, his magic, and to leave enough quiet space to hear and encourage his roar. We couldn't be more blissed out, spending the next weeks in divine solitude, mother, father and child. We want to make sure to give our baby an easeful transition from spirit world to this one."

The couple concluded their announcement by revealing the baby's name, writing, "All rejoice this gift to the world, Seiko Aurelius Grenier, our exquisite golden one, welcome earth side!"

They had not publicly announced Jordan's pregnancy.

In June 2022, after five years of dating, The Devil Wears Prada actor eloped with Jordan in the Atlas Mountains while on holiday with friends in Morocco.