Ryan Reynolds and Kenneth Branagh to lead Mayday movie

Ryan Reynolds and Kenneth Branagh have signed up to star in the upcoming action-adventure Mayday.

The Deadpool star and Death on the Nile actor/director have signed on to lead the new action-adventure movie from Apple Original Films and Skydance, according to Deadline.

Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley, who recently released Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, have been set to direct Mayday based on their original pitch and script.

According to the outlet, the directing and screenwriting duo reportedly wrote Mayday's script prior to the ongoing Writer's Guild of America strike, and then brought it to Apple. The project gained momentum in April after Reynolds showed his interest in being involved in it.

The logline for the upcoming film has been kept under wraps.

Reynolds previously worked with Apple on the Christmas musical Spirited and Skydance on the sci-fi comedy The Adam Project, which were both released last year.

In addition to his co-starring role, Reynolds will also produce the project for his Maximum Effort banner alongside Ashley Fox, Johnny Pariseau, and Patrick Gooing. Other producers include Goldstein and Daley and Skydance's David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Don Granger.

Reynolds' upcoming projects include Deadpool 3 for Marvel Studios and John Krasinski's comedy IF, which will both be released next year, while Branagh will next appear in Christopher Nolan's upcoming thriller Oppenheimer.