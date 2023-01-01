Bryan Cranston to temporarily retire from acting in 2026

Bryan Cranston will temporarily retire from acting in 2026.

The Breaking Bad actor announced during an interview with GQ that he will be pressing pause on his Hollywood career to prioritise his marriage to Robin Dearden.

"I want to change the paradigm once again," the actor told the magazine. "For at least 24 years, Robin had led her life holding on to my tail. She's been the plus one, she's been the wife of a celebrity. She's had to pivot and adjust her life based on mine. She has tremendous benefit from it, but we're uneven. I want to level that out. She deserves it."

Bryan, 67, shared that he and his wife will settle in a small French village for at least six months and learn new things, such as how to speak the language and how to cook French cuisine.

"I want to have that experience," the Your Honor star said. "I want to go for day trips and have the fire in the fireplace and drink wine with new friends and not read scripts. It's not going to be like 'Oh I'll read and see what I'm going to do.' No, it's a pause. It's a stop. I won't be thinking about work. I'm not going to take calls."

The actor will also shut down his production company and sell his half of the mezcal brand Dos Hombres.

However, Bryan has a number of projects lined up before his temporary retirement, including Wes Anderson's Asteroid City, Matthew Vaughn's Argylle, and the action comedy Jackpot.

Bryan and Robin married in 1989 and they have a 30-year-old daughter named Taylor.