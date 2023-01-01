Nick Jonas was 'very happy' with Wicked audition

Nick Jonas was "very happy" with his audition for the movie adaptation of Wicked.

During an appearance on the Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard podcast in May, Nick and Joe Jonas revealed that they both auditioned for Jon M. Chu's two-part movie adaptation of the Broadway musical but neither of them booked the part.

In a new interview with Variety, the singer/actor confirmed that they both went for the part of Fiyero and that he felt pleased with his audition at the time.

"Joe and I both went out, and we didn't get it. But that's the life of an actor," he shared. "I think it went really well. I was very happy coming out of the room. I'm a huge fan of the show, and that's a role I always thought it would be fun to play."

However, the part ended up going to Bridgerton's Jonathan Bailey, who has vast experience in musical theatre thanks to roles in shows such as Les Misérables, Company, and The Last Five Years.

Nick added, "I think Jonathan is going to do a great job, and I'm sure the movie is going to be great."

In the earlier interview, the Jonas Brothers stars explained that they always "want someone with the last name Jonas to win" in competitive professional situations.

"Naturally, we're brothers, we're competitive in sports and other things, but when it comes to our career, I think we genuinely both looked at each other like..." Nick said, to which Joe added, "Yeah, we said, 'Go in there and kill it 'cause it's gotta be one of us. It has to be one of us.' That being said, never got that call..."

Wicked stars Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Jeff Goldblum, Michelle Yeoh, and Ethan Slater. The first part of the film will be released in November 2024.