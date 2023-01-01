Jenna Dewan 'getting there' with wedding planning

Jenna Dewan is "getting there" with planning her wedding to Steve Kazee.

During an interview with Us Weekly, the Step Up star shared that she has finalised her wedding location for her impending nuptials with her fiancé.

"My family's like, 'When guys, when?' We'll get there. I promise, we're getting there," the 42-year-old told the publication. "We at least have the location, so we've gotten (a) step further. But it's been so busy, honestly. Life has been so busy, and work's been busy."

It was confirmed that the Witches of East End actor was dating Steve in October 2018, several months after she announced her separation from ex-husband Channing Tatum, with whom she shares 10-year-old daughter Everly.

Jenna and Steve announced their engagement in February 2020 and welcomed their first child together, a son named Callum, that March.

When talking about her children, the actress told the outlet that she had initially been nervous about her children's nearly seven-year age gap, however, they have become very close.

"She's really protective of him. He's like in awe of her. He thinks she's the funniest, greatest thing that ever lived," she shared.