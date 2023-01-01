Naomi Watts marries Billy Crudup

Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup have tied the knot.

The Mulholland Drive actress confirmed that she had wed The Morning Show star by sharing a picture of them standing on the steps of a New York City courthouse in their wedding attire on Saturday.

In the caption, she simply wrote, "Hitched!" with dove, infinity and heart emojis.

Their celebrity friends celebrated the nuptials in the comments, with Gwyneth Paltrow writing, "Yipeeeeeee!!!! Sending so much love!!", Julianne Moore simply posting, "FINALLY!!!" and Andy Cohen commenting, "I feel partially responsible for this."

Naomi also received a supportive message from her ex-partner Liev Schreiber, the father of her two children, who wrote, "Congratulations!!! Gorgeous!!!"

Michelle Pfeiffer, Jennifer Coolidge, Justin Theroux, Katie Holmes, Kerry Washington, and Olivia Wilde also congratulated the couple.

Over on her Instagram Stories, Naomi, 54, posted a selfie of her and Billy from their service and a snap of the newlyweds, still in their wedding clothes, joining a birthday party for The Walking Dead actor Josh Hamilton.

The photo, which also featured Mark Ruffalo, was accompanied by the caption, "A little bit of fun with husband..."

In addition, the British-born actress shared a closer look at her Oscar de la Renta wedding gown and revealed her bouquet of white flowers came "from the deli".

Her posts came shortly after Page Six published pictures and video of the couple returning to their apartment wearing their wedding attire and new wedding rings on Friday.

Naomi met Billy, also 54, on the set of the Netflix series Gypsy and they have been dating since 2017. In April, she was asked if they were engaged in a TV interview but she declined to comment.

This marks both of their first marriages. Naomi was previously in a relationship with Liev between 2005 and 2016 and they share two sons named Sasha, 15, and Kai, 14.

Meanwhile, Billy was in a relationship with Mary-Louise Parker, the mother of his 19-year-old son William, between 1996 and 2003, and Claire Danes between 2004 and 2006.