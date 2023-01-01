Jennifer Coolidge felt too 'immature' to have children

Jennifer Coolidge says she never had children because she’s “very, very immature”.

In a new cover interview with Britain's GQ magazine, the White Lotus actress has discussed the reasons behind her decision not to become a mother. Jennifer, 61, has remained young at heart throughout her life and admits she feared the responsibility of having kids would force her to change this perspective.

“I’m very, very immature,” she told the publication. “I think that has kept me from having children, because I’m sort of a child. Maybe if I had kids, I would’ve had to have grown up. Maybe if I had kids, I would’ve had to have grown up.”

Jennifer says many of her friends have encouraged her to consider adopting a child, but she believes she would have been better suited to the role of a stepmother.

The Legally Blonde actress also revealed she is becoming “bored” with her life in Los Angeles, and sometimes wonders if she would “appreciate” it more if she had children to share it with.

Jennifer went on to open up about her past relationships, admitting she often dated men who were too intense to have fun.

"I’ve never had, like, a laidback boyfriend that was just full of joy, you know?" she mused.