Megan Fox denies forcing sons to wear girls' clothes

Megan Fox has slammed claims that she made her sons wear girls' clothing, insisting her accuser messed with the "wrong witch".

Republican politician Robby Starbuck has faced criticism after he claimed to have overheard two of the actress's children say they were "forced by their mom to wear girls' clothes". Megan has denied the allegation, insisting Robby was just trying to grab some headlines for himself.

"Irregardless of how desperate you may become at any given time to acquire wealth, power, success, or fame - never use children as leverage or social currency. especially under malevolent and erroneous pretense (sic)," the 37-year-old star wrote in an Instagram post as she shared a screenshot of Robby's original tweet.

"Exploiting my child's gender identity to gain attention in your political campaign has put you on the wrong side of the universe."

Megan, who shares sons 10-year-old Noah, nine-year-old Bodhi, and six-year-old Journey with her ex-husband Brian Austin Green, went on to insist she wasn't someone to be messed with.

"I have been burned at the stake by insecure narcissistic impotent little men like you many times and yet i'm still here you f**ked with the wrong witch," she concluded in her direct reply.

Starbuck recently tweeted that he "used to live in the same gated community" as Megan's family and often saw the kids playing at the park, before going on to accuse the actress of forcing her boys to wear girls' clothes.

Megan's ex Brian has also hit out at the claims, insisting they are the work of a "selfish" person.

"It's a totally bogus story," the Beverly Hills, 90210 star told TMZ. "There are only a few people in their world that can actually verify whether or not a story like this is true and I can tell you with absolute certainty it is not.

"This person trying to claim this is true is a perfect example of someone with selfish motives that does not care about negatively affecting a parent-child relationship."