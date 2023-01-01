Kristin Davis reveals ridicule over facial fillers made her cry

Kristin Davis has recalled crying after being "ridiculed relentlessly" over her facial fillers.

The And Just Like That star has discussed the pressure she faced to stay looking youthful during her career, revealing she first turned to Botox some years ago and was pleased with the results.

The 58-year-old actress recalled that she decided to also try other procedures in a bid to delay the signs of ageing, but received backlash afterwards.

"I have done fillers and it's been good and I've done fillers and it's been bad. I've had to get them dissolved and I've been ridiculed relentlessly," the actress said in an interview with The Telegraph. "And I have shed tears about it. It's very stressful.

"No one told me it didn't look good for the longest time."

Kristin said people still expected her to look as fresh-faced as she did when she first landed the role of Charlotte York in Sex and the City back in the late 1990s.

The star expressed feeling like she couldn't win, as some fans wanted to see her looking older, while others were quick to criticise if she appeared to have aged.

"It's hard to be confronted with your younger self at all time," Kristin said. "And it's a challenge to remember that you don't have to look like that. The internet wants you to - but they also don't want you to. They're very conflicted."