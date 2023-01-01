Matt Damon and Ben Affleck 'did not consent to' Donald Trump using Air audio for campaign ad

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck "did not consent to" Donald Trump using the audio from their movie Air in his latest presidential campaign advert.

Over the weekend, the former U.S. President, who is running for office again in 2024, posted a fundraising video on his Truth Social platform. The ad features images and video footage of Trump throughout his life accompanied by audio of Damon's climactic monologue in Air, which was released earlier this year.

In a statement, Damon and Affleck's production company Artists Equity insisted they did not authorise the audio being used for Trump's political campaign.

"We had no foreknowledge of, did not consent to and do not endorse or approve any footage or audio from Air being repurposed by the Trump campaign as a political advertisement or for any other use," a spokesperson for the company told TMZ.

"Specifically in terms of any and all rights available to us under U.S. copyright and intellectual property law, we hereby, expressly give notice that in the case of any use of material from Air by the Trump campaign where approval or consent is required, we do not grant such consent."

In Air, Damon plays a Nike marketing executive who risks his career to sign Michael Jordan to a sponsorship deal. The audio is taken from a spontaneous, impassioned speech he gives Jordan and his parents at the official pitch meeting.

The monologue begins with the line, "Money can buy you almost anything, but it can't buy you immortality, that you have to earn," and continues for another two-and-a-half minutes.

Affleck directed and appeared in the movie, which marked the first release from the duo's Artists Equity banner.