Uzo Aduba announces pregnancy

Uzo Aduba is expecting her first child.

The Orange Is the New Black actress announced she is expecting her first baby with husband Robert Sweeting on Sunday when she showed off her baby bump on the red carpet at the Tony Awards in New York City. Her representative also confirmed the news.

Uzo, who wore an orange trouser suit and bra on the red carpet, later shared a video of her holding up a baby onesie on Instagram.

"What a blessing. My husband Robert and I are so happy to enter this next chapter together as parents. I am beyond excited. I get to be someone’s Mommy!" the 42-year-old wrote in the caption. "I know as the three of us continue to grow, our only, ONLY goal will be to love you, little one. My goodness. Look what God has done."

The actress also posted a picture of her and the onesie on her Stories and added, "And baby makes three :)"

Uzo received congratulatory messages in the comments from the likes of Viola Davis, Gina Rodriguez, and Niecy Nash, and her former OITNB co-stars Laverne Cox, Lauren Lapkus, and Selenis Leyva.

The actress, who is private about her personal life, revealed in September 2021 that she had been married to Robert for about a year.