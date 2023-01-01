Michael Shannon admits acting in The Flash was not 'satisfying'

Michael Shannon has admitted acting in The Flash was not a "satisfying" experience.

In the upcoming superhero movie, the Bullet Train actor reprises his role as the evil General Zod, a character he previously played in 2013's Man of Steel. However, he admitted to Collider that the multiverse-traversing nature of The Flash meant the experience wasn't as creatively fulfilling as his first outing.

"I'm not gonna lie, it wasn't quite satisfying for me, as an actor," he shared. "These multiverse movies are like somebody playing with action figures. It's like, 'Here's this person. Here's that person. And they're fighting!' It's not quite the in-depth character study situation that I honestly felt Man of Steel was. Whether people think that's crazy or not, I don't even care. I really felt like Man of Steel was actually a pretty sophisticated story. I feel like The Flash is too, but it's not Zod's story. I'm basically there to present a challenge."

However, Shannon had nothing but praise for troubled actor Ezra Miller, who leads the standalone movie as Barry Allen/The Flash.

"I just think Ezra is a fascinating performer and actor. I can't wait to see this performance. It's a huge challenge," Shannon gushed. "I don't wanna give anything away, but what Ezra has to do in this movie is pretty crazy, and I think (they're) up for the task. I know a lot of times, with movies like this, people are excited about the big set pieces or the effects, but for me, it's always about performance."

The Flash, also starring Michael Keaton, Sasha Calle, and Ben Affleck, will be released in cinemas on Friday.