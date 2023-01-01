Taylor Hill ties the knot

Model Taylor Hill married her fiancé Daniel Fryer on Saturday.

The former Victoria's Secret Angel exchanged vows with the venture capitalist in her hometown of Winter Park, Colorado on Saturday evening.

Speaking to Vogue at her final wedding dress fitting in New York, the 27-year-old said, "I mean, Danny is my best friend, I'm so looking forward to making this commitment to each other and declaring to each other that we'll be best friends forever. For me, that's what this day really means, (that we'll) be partners in crime."

The catwalk beauty tapped Etro's creative director Marco de Vincenzo to create her off-the-shoulder gown.

"This is the first wedding dress that Etro has ever made," she said at the fitting. "I've been working with Etro for probably nearly a decade. When I was thinking about who would I want to make my dress, I just thought it would be kind of interesting to have Etro do it because they've never done a wedding dress before."

Growing emotional, she added, "This dress makes me feel special, it makes me so happy and so excited because the day we've been waiting so long for is coming."

Taylor and Danny began dating in 2020. He proposed during a holiday in Italy in June 2021.