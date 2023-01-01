Pedro Pascal has not watched The Last Of Us season finale

Pedro Pascal admitted that he has not watched the season finale of The Last Of Us.

During Variety’s most recent Actors on Actors interview, the 48-year-old spoke to Beef star Steven Yeun. During their conversation, Pedro admitted to not watching the final episode of his most recent hit TV show.

Steven, 39, brought up the final episode, to which the Mandalorian star replied, “I haven’t seen it.”

“You haven’t seen it? You crushed it! It felt very lived in,” the Nope actor gushed.

“I saw it up until then,” Pedro responded. “I haven’t done anything for that amount of time before, so my attachment to the experience is strange. As a guy who’s pushing 50, to feel this very innocent, semi-angry attachment to an experience that’s over…”

He added, “It continues, but there will never be another meeting Bella for the first time, working with (showrunner) Craig (Mazin) and the entire crew, working with my friend Coco, who did my hair, and the whole family experience of it. I think it was like falling in love.”

The first series of the show, which consists of nine episodes, began with 4.7 million viewers, and by the season finale, they had hit 8.2 million.

There are few details about season two, however, Bella Ramsey who plays Ellie recently shared, “It’s darker.” They added, “It’s really a story about revenge, and a continuation from the first season about the dangers of unconditional love.”

The release date for season two has not yet been announced.