Barbie's Ryan Gosling had fewer costume options as 'no one cares about Ken'

Ryan Gosling had fewer costume options for 'Barbie' because "no one cares about Ken".

That's according to 'Barbie' costume designer Jacqueline Durran, who admitted Ryan's doll character Ken had "very, very, many less options" than the titular character.

She told Vogue magazine: "No one cares about Ken, everybody just wants to play with Barbie.

"He matches Barbie and changes too but he has very, very, many less options."

Durran had just 11 weeks to put all the costumes together for the live-action movie - which stars Margot Robbie as the iconic Mattel doll - and admitted Gosling's idea of Ken-branded underwear went down so well they hurried to make more.

She said: "We just rushed to make it."

Durran also told how her department shipped in lots of retro sportswear for Ken.

She added: "Retro sportswear is one area where we did a lot of shopping for Ken.

"He is sporty. That’s his main thing. We had buyers in America that went to dealers and imported it for us because we needed so much of it."

Gosling recently insisted he laughed off being told he's "too old" to play Ken in 'Barbie'.

He told GQ: "I would say, you know, if people don’t want to play with my Ken, there are many other Kens to play with.

"It is funny, this kind of clutching-your-pearls idea of, like, #notmyken. Like you ever thought about Ken before this? And everyone was fine with that, for him to have a job that is nothing. But suddenly, it’s like, 'No, we’ve cared about Ken this whole time.'

"No, you didn’t. You never did. You never cared. Barbie never f***** with Ken. That's the point. If you ever really cared about Ken, you would know that nobody cared about Ken. So your hypocrisy is exposed. This is why his story must be told.

"I care about this dude now. I’m like his representative. 'Ken couldn’t show up to receive this award, so I’m here to accept it for him.' "