Jennifer Lawrence no longer interested in directing movies

Jennifer Lawrence is no longer planning to direct a feature.

Back in 2015, The Hunger Games actress was attached to direct a movie called Project Delirium, however, the project never came to fruition and she has yet to step behind the camera.

In an interview with Good Morning America on Monday, Jennifer was asked if she was still interested in directing and she joked, "You know, I used to think that, and now I'm just so tired. And it just looks so hard."

The 32-year-old previously told Entertainment Weekly in 2015 that she has wanted to direct as long as she has wanted to act.

"It's funny, I've wanted to direct since I was 16 and always thought I should start making steps towards that," she said. "If I had tried to do it earlier, I wouldn't have been ready. Now I actually feel ready."

Project Delirium was based on the 2012 New Yorker article Operation Delirium and focused on military doctors running experiments on soldiers during the Cold War.

The Oscar-winning actress gave the GMA interview to promote her upcoming comedy, No Hard Feelings, the third feature produced by her banner Excellent Cadaver.

When asked about life as an actor and a producer, Jennifer replied, "It's busy, but focused and streamlined. I don't take on anything that I can't personally read every draft of and give notes on."

No Hard Feelings will be released in cinemas on 23 June.