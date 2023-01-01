Hailey Bieber begs fans to stop leaving 'nasty' comments on her behalf

Hailey Bieber has begged her fans to stop leaving "nasty" comments on social media on her behalf.

The model took to Instagram on Monday to urge her 49.6 million followers to stop leaving "hateful" comments on social media following numerous unpleasant comments that were aimed at Selena Gomez.

The Rare singer, 30, posted a series of photos on Monday and the comment section was quickly flooded with negative comments accusing her of "playing the victim" and being "jealous" of Hailey. One commenter wrote, "Justin left you for a reason," referring to Selena's ex Justin Bieber, who married Hailey in 2018.

Hailey, 26, wrote on her Instagram story, "If you're leaving mean or rude comments on my behalf on anyone's posts just know that I don't want that, nor do I ever or will I ever support or condone hateful, mean, or nasty comments. Doing that is not supporting me.. If you are participating in that you are part of a culture that I want no part of."

Hailey concluded the post, "Please be nice or don't say anything."

This is not the first time the two have tried to put an end to social media drama. In March, the Rare Beauty founder urged her fans to stop sending Hailey "death threats" and the catwalk star thanked her for speaking out.

Rumours of a feud between the pair have been ongoing for years, with their respective fans creating a rivalry between them over Selena's previous relationship with Hailey's husband.